BCCI's Revenue Surge & Election Preparedness

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to appoint former Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti as its electoral officer. This move comes in response to the recent vacancies of the positions of secretary and treasurer, previously held by Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar.

Shah moved on to become ICC chairman while Shelar assumed a cabinet minister role in Maharashtra. The BCCI now has 45 days to call a Special General Meeting for elections, as mandated by its constitution. Jyoti, with significant experience from his tenure as India's chief election commissioner, is expected to ensure a smooth electoral process.

The BCCI has reported an impressive financial growth, with its bank balance rising by INR 4,200 crore this year, largely driven by IPL media rights. The board's overall revenue reached INR 20,686 crore, demonstrating its strong financial footing and influence in the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)