In a surprising twist, Chelsea has emerged as a credible contender for the Premier League title under the leadership of their new manager, Enzo Maresca. The buzz around the club intensifies as they prepare to face Everton this Sunday, potentially reaching the summit of the league table.

Maresca, despite his public humility and insistence on Chelsea's unpreparedness for a title win since 2016-17, may internally identify his team's chances as stronger than portrayed. With a squad valued at over a billion euros, Chelsea's recent form supports this belief, boasting an eight-game unbeaten streak with six wins.

If Chelsea prevails this weekend, surpassing Liverpool—a team facing a tough match against Tottenham—their position in the league standings will see a significant boost. Commentary from figures such as Jamie Carragher suggests that Chelsea might indeed be the 'real deal' for title contention this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)