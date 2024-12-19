Left Menu

Chelsea's Unexpected Rise Under Maresca: A Premier League Contender

Chelsea's strong form under manager Enzo Maresca has sparked speculation about their Premier League title chances. Despite Maresca's downplaying, Chelsea's performance suggests they are serious contenders. With key victories and top scorers, they challenge Liverpool for the top spot, raising expectations and pressure in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:26 IST
Chelsea's Unexpected Rise Under Maresca: A Premier League Contender
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising twist, Chelsea has emerged as a credible contender for the Premier League title under the leadership of their new manager, Enzo Maresca. The buzz around the club intensifies as they prepare to face Everton this Sunday, potentially reaching the summit of the league table.

Maresca, despite his public humility and insistence on Chelsea's unpreparedness for a title win since 2016-17, may internally identify his team's chances as stronger than portrayed. With a squad valued at over a billion euros, Chelsea's recent form supports this belief, boasting an eight-game unbeaten streak with six wins.

If Chelsea prevails this weekend, surpassing Liverpool—a team facing a tough match against Tottenham—their position in the league standings will see a significant boost. Commentary from figures such as Jamie Carragher suggests that Chelsea might indeed be the 'real deal' for title contention this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024