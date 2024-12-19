Thrilling Battles at the 79th Western India Slam Squash Tournament

Akanksha Salunkhe, India's top seed, emerged victorious in a gripping encounter against compatriot Tanvi Khanna at the 79th Western India Slam Squash Tournament held at the Cricket Club of India on Thursday.

Salunkhe clinched a tightly contested 11-3, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 12-10 win, showcasing great skill and resilience. In another highlight, Hong Kong's Bobo Lam upset the fourth-seeded Colette Sultana from Malta with a 9-11, 11-3, 11-2, 11-9 triumph.

In the men's division, top seed Viktor Byrtus from the Czech Republic secured a straight-game victory over India's Suraj Kumar Chand, winning 11-6, 11-7, 11-4, illustrating his dominance in the competition.

