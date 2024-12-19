Thrilling Battles at the 79th Western India Slam Squash Tournament
Akanksha Salunkhe triumphs over Tanvi Khanna in a closely contested match at the Western India Slam Squash Tournament. Other highlights include Hong Kong's Bobo Lam defeating Colette Sultana in women's matches, while Viktor Byrtus from Czech Republic wins against Suraj Kumar Chand in the men's category.
Akanksha Salunkhe, India's top seed, emerged victorious in a gripping encounter against compatriot Tanvi Khanna at the 79th Western India Slam Squash Tournament held at the Cricket Club of India on Thursday.
Salunkhe clinched a tightly contested 11-3, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 12-10 win, showcasing great skill and resilience. In another highlight, Hong Kong's Bobo Lam upset the fourth-seeded Colette Sultana from Malta with a 9-11, 11-3, 11-2, 11-9 triumph.
In the men's division, top seed Viktor Byrtus from the Czech Republic secured a straight-game victory over India's Suraj Kumar Chand, winning 11-6, 11-7, 11-4, illustrating his dominance in the competition.
