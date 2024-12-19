Justin Langer Praises Jasprit Bumrah: A Right-handed Wasim Akram

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Australian head coach Justin Langer has commended Indian bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah for his exemplary performances. Langer equated Bumrah to a "right-handed Wasim Akram," highlighting the pace spearhead's pivotal role for India in the series against Australia.

Bumrah stands unrivaled as India's leading bowler in the current series, with a staggering 21 wickets from three matches. Averaging 10.90 and with a commendable strike rate of 25.14, he has secured two five-wicket hauls and boasts best figures of 6/76.

Langer, speaking to The Nightly, reiterated Bumrah's remarkable seam and swing capabilities, labeling him a "bloody nightmare" for batsmen. Aligning his swing to that of the Pakistani legend Akram, Langer acknowledged Bumrah's unmatched consistency and skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)