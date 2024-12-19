Left Menu

Justin Langer Praises Jasprit Bumrah: A Right-handed Wasim Akram

Former Australian coach Justin Langer praised Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his outstanding performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Langer likened Bumrah to legendary bowler Wasim Akram, citing his ability to swing the ball and deliver consistently. Bumrah is leading India's bowling attack with 21 wickets so far in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:53 IST
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Australian head coach Justin Langer has commended Indian bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah for his exemplary performances. Langer equated Bumrah to a "right-handed Wasim Akram," highlighting the pace spearhead's pivotal role for India in the series against Australia.

Bumrah stands unrivaled as India's leading bowler in the current series, with a staggering 21 wickets from three matches. Averaging 10.90 and with a commendable strike rate of 25.14, he has secured two five-wicket hauls and boasts best figures of 6/76.

Langer, speaking to The Nightly, reiterated Bumrah's remarkable seam and swing capabilities, labeling him a "bloody nightmare" for batsmen. Aligning his swing to that of the Pakistani legend Akram, Langer acknowledged Bumrah's unmatched consistency and skill.

