World Pickleball League Debuts with Historic Player Draft

The World Pickleball League completed its inaugural player draft for the January 2025 season, selecting 48 players for six teams. Co-founded by former tennis stars Gaurav Natekar and Arati Natekar, this league aims to enhance the sport's profile globally, promising high-energy and international-level competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:42 IST
The inaugural player draft for the World Pickleball League, promoted by Natekar Sports and Gaming, has successfully concluded, paving the way for a groundbreaking January 2025 season. The draft saw 48 players selected from a pool of 75 contracted athletes, representing 14 countries.

Under the leadership of former Indian tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, the league will be hosted at Mumbai's renowned Cricket Club of India. This marks the first time in 15 years that CCI's cricket ground will host a non-cricket sporting event, highlighting the league's unique appeal.

The league promises a high-energy showcase, featuring a diverse mix of male and female athletes. Each of the league's six franchises will field balanced teams as they compete in a round-robin stage to qualify for the semi-finals and finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

