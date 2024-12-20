World Pickleball League Debuts with Historic Player Draft

The inaugural player draft for the World Pickleball League, promoted by Natekar Sports and Gaming, has successfully concluded, paving the way for a groundbreaking January 2025 season. The draft saw 48 players selected from a pool of 75 contracted athletes, representing 14 countries.

Under the leadership of former Indian tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, the league will be hosted at Mumbai's renowned Cricket Club of India. This marks the first time in 15 years that CCI's cricket ground will host a non-cricket sporting event, highlighting the league's unique appeal.

The league promises a high-energy showcase, featuring a diverse mix of male and female athletes. Each of the league's six franchises will field balanced teams as they compete in a round-robin stage to qualify for the semi-finals and finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)