Sumit Nagal Leads TSL Hawks to Thrilling Victory over HonorFX Eagles

In a captivating encounter in the World Tennis League, Sumit Nagal emerged as the hero for TSL Hawks, propelling them to a vital 21-14 win against HonorFX Eagles. His stellar play in both men's singles and doubles was instrumental in this comeback after an initial setback.

The Hawks, rejuvenated after a dramatic loss in their opening match, leaned on Nagal's expertise. Pairing with Jordan Thompson, Nagal powered through the men's doubles after a precarious start, eventually securing a 6-4 victory.

In singles, despite trailing against Alexander Shevchenko, Nagal showcased commendable determination, almost turning the game around before the match entered Over Time. His persistence paid off, and with the overall score at 13-20, his tenacity clinched the final set, earning the Hawks their first win.

(With inputs from agencies.)