Tom Abell Reflects on Memorable Clash with Ashwin
Tom Abell reminisces about his unforgettable duel with Ravichandran Ashwin in county cricket. Despite losing his wicket to the legendary spinner, Abell cherishes the experience. Ashwin retired with remarkable Test achievements, including 537 wickets. His legacy in red-ball cricket is unparalleled in India's cricket history.
Somerset cricketer Tom Abell recently revisited his memorable encounter on the cricket field with Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin, who has just retired from international cricket, faced Abell in a 2019 county match between Somerset and Nottinghamshire in Taunton.
Abell has become known for his consistent performances in county cricket, yet he found himself outmatched by Ashwin's skill. During the game, he succumbed to the 38-year-old's bowling prowess, acknowledging the challenge of facing such a seasoned off-spinner.
Reflecting on the encounter after Ashwin's retirement, Abell expressed admiration for the spinner's abilities. 'Facing someone of Ashwin's calibre was an incredible experience,' Abell shared, acknowledging the Indian bowler's elevated level of play. Meanwhile, Ashwin's illustrious Test career includes 537 wickets and numerous records, solidifying his status as a cricketing great.
