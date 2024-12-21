Left Menu

Mattia Casse's Thrilling Victory: A Glimpse of Glory at Val Gardena

Mattia Casse claimed his maiden World Cup win in the Super-G at Val Gardena, narrowly beating American Jared Goldberg by one hundredth of a second. The Italian thrilled his home crowd with a stunning performance. Swiss skier Marco Odermatt rounded out the podium by finishing in third place.

21-12-2024


Italian skier Mattia Casse achieved a milestone, securing his first World Cup victory by a mere one hundredth of a second in Friday's Super-G event held at Val Gardena. The race, which took place on home turf, witnessed the 34-year-old delighting local fans with an exhilarating run despite mixed weather conditions.

American competitor Jared Goldberg, aged 33, came close to victory but instead clinched second place, marking his first World Cup podium in his lengthy 168-race career. It was a narrow miss for Goldberg as he too displayed remarkable prowess on the challenging course.

Rounding off the top three was Swiss skier Marco Odermatt, who leads the current Super-G standings. Odermatt finished third, 0.43 seconds behind Casse, further intensifying the competitive spirit of the World Cup circuit in this thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

