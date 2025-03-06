Left Menu

Cross-country skiing-Klaebo takes Norway to gold in men's relay after early chaos

Norway extended their lead as other nations, realising gold was out of reach, focused on securing silver and bronze with more tactical approaches. Switzerland executed a perfect attack before the final stretch, overtaking Sweden to grab a stunning silver, while Finland finished 10th.

Reuters | Trondheim | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:17 IST
Cross-country skiing-Klaebo takes Norway to gold in men's relay after early chaos
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway won gold in the men's relay at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Thursday, capitalising on early chaos to seize control and never relinquished their advantage. Erik Valnes, Martin Lowstroem Nyenget, Harald Ostberg Amundsen and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo produced a flawless performance as Switzerland edged Sweden for silver.

The race, expected to be a fierce duel between the Swedes and Norwegians, with Finland as a potential spoiler, took an unexpected turn early on. Finn Niko Anttola tumbled into the safety nets, and Sweden's Truls Gisselman lost his footing, crashing into the snow, leaving Norway to take control.

As Klaebo prepared to tackle the final stretch for Norway, holding a 36-second lead over Italy and Switzerland, it was clear the 28-year-old was heading for his fifth gold of the championship. Norway extended their lead as other nations, realising gold was out of reach, focused on securing silver and bronze with more tactical approaches.

Switzerland executed a perfect attack before the final stretch, overtaking Sweden to grab a stunning silver, while Finland finished 10th. At the front, Klaebo glided to victory alone, holding the Norwegian flag aloft as thousands of fans cheered.

"This day is something I will remember until I go to the grave, 100 percent. I will capture as many of these moments as possible, both on my phone and in my memory book," Klaebo told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "It's enormous. I got a perfect starting point. It was just about going out there and enjoying it. It was almost a bit disappointing to be on the final lap and know it was almost over."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025