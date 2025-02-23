Left Menu

Mikaela Shiffrin: Alpine Skiing Record-Breaker in Sestriere

Mikaela Shiffrin clinched her 100th Alpine skiing World Cup victory in Sestriere. Overcoming setbacks, she became the first skier to achieve triple digits in World Cup race wins. Her historic journey included surpassing Lindsey Vonn and Ingemar Stenmark's records, cementing her status as a pioneering figure in skiing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:00 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin

In a landmark achievement, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 100th World Cup victory in the Italian venue of Sestriere on Sunday, marking a record-breaking performance in Alpine skiing.

Shiffrin dominated the slalom event, finishing 0.61 seconds ahead of Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic and becoming the first skier ever to reach 100 World Cup race victories, transcending both male and female competitors.

Despite challenges including a crash in Killington, Vermont, last November, Shiffrin's resilience was evident as she returned stronger, capturing multiple medals and overtaking legendary benchmarks set by Lindsey Vonn and Ingemar Stenmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

