George Eastham: Football Pioneer and Social Activist Passes Away

George Eastham, a member of England's 1966 World Cup squad, has passed away at 88. Known more for his social activism than his football career, Eastham played a key role in ending the unfair 'slavery rule' in football transfers. He later became a critic of apartheid in South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

George Eastham, a revered figure in England's football history and a celebrated social activist, has died at the age of 88. Eastham, who was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, was more renowned for his transformative impact on football's transfer rules.

Stoke City, where Eastham spent a significant portion of his career, announced his passing, expressing deep sorrow over losing a 'club legend.' Eastham, despite not playing in the 1966 World Cup matches, was awarded a winner's medal in 2007 following a FIFA decision.

Eastham's most notable contribution beyond the pitch was his campaign against the oppressive 'slavery rule,' significantly altering player transfer regulations. After his playing career in South Africa, he actively opposed apartheid, showcasing his commitment to justice and equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

