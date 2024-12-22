Left Menu

Renuka Singh's Five-Wicket Haul Demolishes West Indies Women

In a thrilling cricket match, Renuka Singh claimed a remarkable five-wicket haul, leading her team to a dominating victory over the West Indies Women. Despite a valiant effort by Afy Fletcher, the West Indies struggled, finishing all out for 103. Renuka Singh's bowling performance was instrumental in the win.

Updated: 22-12-2024 19:47 IST
  • India

Renuka Singh delivered an extraordinary performance, taking five crucial wickets as her team clashed with the West Indies Women in a cricket match.

Despite Afy Fletcher's attempts to stabilize the innings, the West Indies were unable to cross the 103-run mark, eventually folding under Renuka's relentless pace and precision.

The standout bowler's 10-over spell, yielding just 29 runs, ensured a convincing victory for her side, showcasing her skill and determination.

