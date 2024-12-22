India's Dominant Triumph: Mandhana and Renuka Shine Against West Indies

Stylish opener Smriti Mandhana showcased her remarkable form with a brilliant 91, as India outclassed West Indies by a hefty 211-run margin in the first Women's ODI on Sunday. India's impressive total of 314 for nine was built on Mandhana's steady performance, followed by explosive contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur and others.

In response, West Indies faltered significantly, losing wickets rapidly as Renuka Thakur delivered an exceptional bowling performance. Her inaugural five-wicket haul in ODIs contributed to West Indies' collapse for just 103 runs, marking India's largest victory against the West Indies by runs.

Renuka's early breakthroughs, alongside a dominant display by the Indian pace attack, left the visitors struggling at 11 for four, effectively sealing their fate early on. The second ODI of the series is scheduled for Tuesday, with India looking to maintain their dominant form.

