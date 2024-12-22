Left Menu

Dominant India Crush West Indies in Record Women's ODI Victory

Smriti Mandhana's stellar 91, combined with Renuka Thakur's remarkable bowling, led India to a historic 211-run victory over West Indies in the first Women's ODI. Mandhana set the foundation with a robust opening, while Thakur took her maiden five-wicket haul, decimating the opposition's batting lineup.

In a breathtaking display of skill, India's women's cricket team delivered a record-breaking performance against West Indies in the first ODI on Sunday, winning by a colossal 211 runs. Stylish opener Smriti Mandhana spearheaded the innings with a commanding 91 off 102 balls, advancing India's score to 314 for nine.

Renuka Thakur emerged as the hero with the ball, claiming her maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs, reducing West Indies to a mere 103 runs in 26.2 overs. Her adept use of inswingers left the visiting team floundering with little chance of recovery.

The match highlights India's strategic dominance and showcases the emerging prowess of its players. With strong performances across the board, the team is poised for continued success as the series progresses.

