Mirabai Chanu: The Luminary Facing Weightlifting's Future Dilemma
Mirabai Chanu remains a pivotal figure in Indian weightlifting. Despite her struggles at the 2024 Olympics due to injury and stiff competition, Chanu's determination continues to inspire. As she aims for future Asian Games success, Indian weightlifting grapples with uncertain prospects and the quest for new talent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Mirabai Chanu, an icon in Indian weightlifting, carried the weight of national aspirations at the 2024 Olympics, but fell short of a medal.
At 29, Chanu battled injuries and fierce opponents, yet her indomitable spirit set high expectations despite finishing fourth.
The future of Indian weightlifting is uncertain, struggling to produce stars like Chanu, with new talents like Gyaneshwari Yadav showing promise but needing development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement