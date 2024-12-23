Mirabai Chanu: The Luminary Facing Weightlifting's Future Dilemma

Mirabai Chanu, an icon in Indian weightlifting, carried the weight of national aspirations at the 2024 Olympics, but fell short of a medal.

At 29, Chanu battled injuries and fierce opponents, yet her indomitable spirit set high expectations despite finishing fourth.

The future of Indian weightlifting is uncertain, struggling to produce stars like Chanu, with new talents like Gyaneshwari Yadav showing promise but needing development.

