Left Menu

Grand Slam Doubles Star Max Purcell Suspended Over Doping Violation

Max Purcell, a renowned Australian tennis player, has voluntarily suspended himself following a doping rules violation. The International Tennis Integrity Agency enforced the suspension, preventing Purcell from participating in any tennis events. This comes amid doping scandals involving other tennis professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-12-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:38 IST
Grand Slam Doubles Star Max Purcell Suspended Over Doping Violation
  • Country:
  • Australia

Max Purcell, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, faces a provisional suspension under tennis' anti-doping regulations.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) revealed the sanctions on Monday after the 26-year-old confessed to breaching Article 2.2, concerning the usage of a banned method. The suspension began on December 12th, with the time served factored into any future penalties, although its duration remains unspecified.

While suspended, Purcell cannot participate in or attend any events sanctioned by ITIA affiliates. This development arises following a series of doping incidents in the tennis world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024