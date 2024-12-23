Grand Slam Doubles Star Max Purcell Suspended Over Doping Violation
Max Purcell, a renowned Australian tennis player, has voluntarily suspended himself following a doping rules violation. The International Tennis Integrity Agency enforced the suspension, preventing Purcell from participating in any tennis events. This comes amid doping scandals involving other tennis professionals.
Max Purcell, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, faces a provisional suspension under tennis' anti-doping regulations.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) revealed the sanctions on Monday after the 26-year-old confessed to breaching Article 2.2, concerning the usage of a banned method. The suspension began on December 12th, with the time served factored into any future penalties, although its duration remains unspecified.
While suspended, Purcell cannot participate in or attend any events sanctioned by ITIA affiliates. This development arises following a series of doping incidents in the tennis world.
