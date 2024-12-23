Left Menu

Unseeded Raghu Upsets Top Seed to Ignite Badminton Storm

Unseeded M Raghu astonished the audience by defeating top seed Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, advancing to face former champion Mithun Manjunath in the men’s singles final. Meanwhile, the women's singles final features Devika Sihag against Shriyanshi Valishetty. In doubles, Shruti Mishra aims for a double crown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:26 IST
In a surprising turn at the 86th Senior Nationals Badminton tournament, unseeded M Raghu outplayed top seed Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, paving his way to the men's singles final against former champion Mithun Manjunath.

Raghu, displaying sheer determination, overcame Sathish, the Guwahati Masters super 100 winner, with a straight-set win of 21-17, 21-17. Manjunath, on the other hand, ended the impressive run of Roshan Chouhan with scores of 21-15, 21-13. The women's singles final will showcase a battle between 13th seed Devika Sihag and 12th seed Shriyanshi Valishetty.

In women's doubles, defending champions Shruti Mishra and Priya Devi Konjengbam will face second seeds Arathi Sara Sunil and Varshini VS. Meanwhile, Shruti Mishra seeks a double title as she and Ayush Agarwal reached the mixed doubles final. They defeated the seasoned pair of Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram with a 21-16, 21-19 scoreline and will face 8th seeds Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani in the final. In men's doubles, the final will see top seeds Naveen P and Lokesh V clash with the young duo Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat.

