FIFA Faces Union Backlash Over Rule Changes Post-Diarra Verdict

The global soccer players' union FIFPRO opposes FIFA's temporary amendments to transfer rules following the European Court of Justice ruling in the Lassana Diarra case. FIFPRO claims the changes lack consensus and legal clarity for players, as FIFA aims to implement a balanced interim framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 24-12-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 08:53 IST
FIFA has found itself in conflict with the global soccer players' union FIFPRO following temporary changes to transfer rules. The changes come in response to the European Court of Justice ruling favoring former France international Lassana Diarra, who contested FIFA's regulations over a contract dispute dating back to 2014.

The ECJ ruled that some of FIFA's rules were against European Union law, citing restrictions on freedom of movement and anti-competitive practices. In reaction, FIFA initiated a global dialogue and published interim amendments effective from the upcoming January transfer window, calling it a 'balanced compromise.'

However, FIFPRO has opposed these amendments, criticizing FIFA for implementing them without a collective bargaining process. They contend that the changes do not align with the ECJ's verdict and fail to offer legal certainty to players. FIFA asserts these measures are interim, with ongoing discussions aimed at a comprehensive framework by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

