UPDATE 1-Cricket-India to play Champions Trophy matches in Dubai

The Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan and Dubai, after hosts Pakistan selected the UAE as a neutral venue for their rivals India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Holders Pakistan will host an ICC event for the first time in 28 years. The eight-team competition kicks off on Feb. 19 in Karachi and wraps up with the final on March 9, featuring a total of 15 matches across Pakistan and Dubai. Tournament matches will be held in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. Each venue in the country is set to host three group-stage games, with Lahore also staging the second semi-final.

"Lahore will also host the final on 9 March, unless India qualify, in which case it will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days," the ICC said in a statement. "The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai."

Due to strained political ties, India haven't toured Pakistan since 2008, and the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), citing government advice, has refused to send its team for the Champions Trophy. The two sides now meet only in multi-team events, with Pakistan last visiting India for the 50-over World Cup.

"We are pleased that an agreement has been reached based on the principles of equality and respect, showcasing the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that defines our sport," Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said. "Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the ICC members who played a constructive role in helping us achieve a mutually beneficial solution. Their efforts have been invaluable in promoting the interests of international cricket."

The ICC said last week that matches between India and Pakistan in tournaments from 2024 to 2027 organised in either nation would be played at neutral venues. "Our country is known for its great hospitality and I am sure the fans will not only support our team, but also appreciate the performances of other teams," Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan said.

Defending champions Pakistan face New Zealand in the Group A opener in Karachi on Feb. 19, while India meet Bangladesh in Dubai a day later.

