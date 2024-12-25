Indian team concludes Asian Youth, Junior Weightlifting Championships 2024 with 33 medals

The Indian contingent concluded their campaign at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, securing an impressive total of 33 medals, according to Olympics.com. The championships featured competitions in 40 categories, with 20 each at the junior and youth levels. Medals were awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and overall in each weightlifting category.

India's youth lifters (aged 13 to 17) led the charge, winning 21 medals, including all seven golds. The junior lifters (aged 15 to 20) contributed 12 medals to the tally. The 16-year-old Jyoshna Sabar from Uttar Pradesh stole the spotlight on the opening day. Competing in the women's youth 40kg category, Jyoshna swept three gold medals with a total lift of 135kg (60kg snatch + 75kg clean and jerk), setting a new Asian record in the total.

Payal (women's 45kg) and Sanjana (women's 76kg) won five medals each across junior and youth divisions. Payal's total of 155kg (70kg snatch + 85kg clean and jerk) earned her gold medals in the total and snatch categories and bronze in clean and jerk at the youth level. She also won bronze medals in the women's junior 45kg total and clean and jerk.

Sanjana, 17, who lifted a personal best of 230kg (90kg snatch + 120kg clean and jerk), won five silver medals, narrowly missing out on the junior snatch category. One of the pre-tournament favourites, Dhanush Loganathan, the only Indian weightlifter to medal at this year's IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships, missed out in the men's junior 55kg.

Koyel Bar (women's youth 55kg) and Sairaj Pardeshi (men's youth 81kg) added golds to India's tally, while Nilam Devi claimed three silvers in the women's junior 55kg. On the final day, Maibam Martina Devi contributed to India's medal haul in the women's +87kg junior division. Her total lift of 225kg (96kg snatch + 129kg clean and jerk) secured her two silvers (overall and clean and jerk) and a bronze (snatch).

At last year's Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, held in Greater Noida, the Indian weightlifting contingent finished with a total of 42 medals. India's overall medal tally included 15 medals won by junior weightlifters and 27 by youth athletes. Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships 2024: India's Medal Winners

Payal: Bronze in women's junior 45kg (total)Payal: Bronze in women's junior 45kg (clean and jerk)Shankar Lapung: Bronze in men's junior 61kg (total)Sanjana: Silver in women's junior 76kg (clean and jerk)Sanjana: Silver in women's junior 76kg (total)Valluri Ajaya Babu: Silver in men's junior 81kg (snatch)Nilam Devi: Silver in women's junior 55kg (snatch)Nilam Devi: Silver in women's junior 55kg (clean and jerk)Nilam Devi: Silver in women's junior 55kg (total)Maibam Martina Devi: Silver in women's junior +87kg (total)Maibam Martina Devi: Silver in women's junior +87kg (clean and jerk)Maibam Martina Devi: Bronze in women's junior +87kg (snatch)Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships 2024: India's Medal Winners Payal: Gold in women's youth 45kg (total)Payal: Gold in women's youth 45kg (snatch)Payal: Bronze in women's youth 45kg (clean and jerk)Jyoshna Sabar: Gold in women's youth 40kg (total)Jyoshna Sabar: Gold in women's youth 40kg (snatch)Jyoshna Sabar: Gold in women's youth 40kg (clean and jerk)Babulal Hembrom: Bronze in men's youth 49kgPreetismita Bhoi: Silver in women's youth 45kg (clean and jerk)Asmita Dhone: Bronze in women's youth 49kg (clean and jerk)Koyel Bar: Bronze in women's youth 55kg (snatch)Koyel Bar: Gold in women's youth 55kg (clean and jerk)Koyel Bar: Silver in women's youth 55kg (total)Sanjana: Silver in women's youth 76kg (total)Sanjana: Silver in women's youth 76kg (snatch)Sanjana: Silver in women's youth 76kg (clean and jerk)Sairaj Pardeshi: Gold in men's youth 81kg (total)Sairaj Pardeshi: Silver in men's youth 81kg (snatch)Sairaj Pardeshi: Silver in men's youth 81kg (clean and jerk)K Oviya: Silver in women's youth 81kg (clean and jerk)Parv Chaudhary: Bronze in men's youth 96kg (clean and jerk)Parv Chaudhary: Bronze in men's youth 96kg (total). (ANI)

