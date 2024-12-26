Left Menu

Gavaskar Criticizes Kohli's On-Field Tussle with Young Australian

Sunil Gavaskar criticized Virat Kohli for his on-field clash with Australian debutant Sam Konstas. Kohli was fined and received a demerit point for the incident, which took place during the fourth Test match. Gavaskar emphasized the importance of maintaining composure and protecting one's legacy in cricket.

Renowned cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has openly criticized Virat Kohli for an on-field confrontation with young Australian player Sam Konstas during the fourth Test.

Kohli was penalized 20% of his match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct following the encounter, which involved shoulder bumping early in the Australian innings.

Gavaskar urged cricketers, especially icons like Kohli, to maintain professionalism and avoid actions that could tarnish their legacy.

