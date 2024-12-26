Sports Stars Shine Amid Injuries and Records
In recent sports events, Anthony Davis suffered an ankle injury, Travis Kelce set a franchise record, and Lamar Jackson broke the QB career rushing record. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry reflects on the nearing end of his career. Simona Halep will skip the Australian Open due to injury.
In a dramatic turn of events in the sports world, Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis was sidelined due to an ankle injury during a game against the Golden State Warriors. Despite his absence, the Lakers emerged victorious with a last-second layup by Austin Reaves, overcoming the odds against their formidable opponents.
Across the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce made headlines by securing his 77th career touchdown, setting a franchise record in their decisive win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson etched his name in history as the highest rushing quarterback, surpassing Michael Vick's long-standing record.
In other sports updates, NBA veteran Stephen Curry acknowledged the nearing end of his career, bringing a sense of urgency to his 16th season. Tennis star Simona Halep announced her withdrawal from the Australian Open due to injuries, delaying her 2025 season start. The sports community continues to witness both triumphs and challenges for its athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
