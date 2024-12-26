Left Menu

Fulham Stuns Chelsea with Historic Derby Win at Stamford Bridge

Fulham's dramatic 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge dashed the home team's Premier League title hopes. Rodrigo Muniz's last-minute goal secured Fulham's first win at the venue since 1979, leaving Chelsea defeated despite initially leading with Cole Palmer's goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:28 IST
Fulham Stuns Chelsea with Historic Derby Win at Stamford Bridge
Fulham players celebrating (Photo: @FulhamFC/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Fulham shattered Chelsea's Premier League ambitions with a shocking 2-1 triumph in a thrilling local derby on Thursday. Rodrigo Muniz scored a last-minute winner, silencing Stamford Bridge and securing Fulham's first victory at Chelsea's home ground since 1979.

Muniz found himself unmarked when Sasa Lukic's low cross reached him in the box, delivering a joyful moment for Fulham's travelling supporters. As Muniz celebrated, the Fulham bench erupted in celebration, while Chelsea's substitutes, coaching staff, and manager Enzo Maresca watched in disbelief.

Initially, Chelsea seemed poised for victory when Cole Palmer netted in the 16th minute, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. Chelsea maintained this slim advantage until Fulham substitute Harry Wilson, who previously turned a derby against Brentford on its head, equalized with a header in the 83rd minute, setting the stage for Muniz's decisive goal in added time. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

