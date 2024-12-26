Fulham Stuns Chelsea with Historic Derby Win at Stamford Bridge

Fulham shattered Chelsea's Premier League ambitions with a shocking 2-1 triumph in a thrilling local derby on Thursday. Rodrigo Muniz scored a last-minute winner, silencing Stamford Bridge and securing Fulham's first victory at Chelsea's home ground since 1979.

Muniz found himself unmarked when Sasa Lukic's low cross reached him in the box, delivering a joyful moment for Fulham's travelling supporters. As Muniz celebrated, the Fulham bench erupted in celebration, while Chelsea's substitutes, coaching staff, and manager Enzo Maresca watched in disbelief.

Initially, Chelsea seemed poised for victory when Cole Palmer netted in the 16th minute, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. Chelsea maintained this slim advantage until Fulham substitute Harry Wilson, who previously turned a derby against Brentford on its head, equalized with a header in the 83rd minute, setting the stage for Muniz's decisive goal in added time. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)