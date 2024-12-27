Left Menu

Premier League Turmoil: Penalty Misses and Red Cards Shake Giants

Erling Haaland missed a penalty while Bruno Fernandes received another red card, compounding struggles for Manchester City and United. Liverpool excelled with a 3-1 victory over Leicester. Guardiola's City slipped further in standings, while United languished in 14th place after losing to Wolves.

Erling Haaland
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Premier League giants Manchester City and United faced further setbacks recently, marked by Erling Haaland's penalty miss and Bruno Fernandes' red card.

Liverpool, on the other hand, celebrated a 3-1 triumph over Leicester, extending its lead at the top of the table.

City dropped points, tying 1-1 against Everton, highlighting the need for new signings according to manager Pep Guardiola.

(With inputs from agencies.)

