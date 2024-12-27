Premier League Turmoil: Penalty Misses and Red Cards Shake Giants
Erling Haaland missed a penalty while Bruno Fernandes received another red card, compounding struggles for Manchester City and United. Liverpool excelled with a 3-1 victory over Leicester. Guardiola's City slipped further in standings, while United languished in 14th place after losing to Wolves.
Premier League giants Manchester City and United faced further setbacks recently, marked by Erling Haaland's penalty miss and Bruno Fernandes' red card.
Liverpool, on the other hand, celebrated a 3-1 triumph over Leicester, extending its lead at the top of the table.
City dropped points, tying 1-1 against Everton, highlighting the need for new signings according to manager Pep Guardiola.
