Premier League Turmoil: Penalty Misses and Red Cards Shake Giants

Premier League giants Manchester City and United faced further setbacks recently, marked by Erling Haaland's penalty miss and Bruno Fernandes' red card.

Liverpool, on the other hand, celebrated a 3-1 triumph over Leicester, extending its lead at the top of the table.

City dropped points, tying 1-1 against Everton, highlighting the need for new signings according to manager Pep Guardiola.

