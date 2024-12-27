Smith Shines with Record 11th Century as Australia Dominates India
Australia's Steve Smith scored a record 11th century against India, leading his team to an imposing 474 runs in the fourth test. India struggled in response, with notable setbacks including Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out. Scott Boland then took crucial wickets, leaving India trailing by 310 runs.
On day two of the fourth test, Australia gained a dominant position as Steve Smith secured a record 11th century against India, contributing to his team's impressive total of 474 runs. The tourists found themselves in a difficult spot at 164 for five.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli initially rallied with a spirited 102-run partnership, but Jaiswal's ill-timed run-out to captain Pat Cummins soured the momentum. Scott Boland then dismissed Kohli, leaving India with a challenging deficit.
Smith's performance, alongside support from Pat Cummins, reaffirmed his place in the team, while India faces a tough 310-run gap to overcome. The series resumes in Sydney, tied at 1-1, adding pressure for both sides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
