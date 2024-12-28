Ronaldo Questions Ballon d'Or Verdict, Champions Vinicius Junior's Achievements

Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has openly criticized the Ballon d'Or decision, contending that Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior was more deserving of the prestigious accolade for the best men's player.

The Ballon d'Or went to Manchester City's Rodri, who was instrumental in his club clinching the English Premier League for a fourth successive season and also shone in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph in Germany. He was named Player of the Tournament.

In contrast, Vinicius shone brightly for Real Madrid, leading them to a Champions League victory and being the club's top scorer with 24 goals. Nevertheless, his international journey ended prematurely with Brazil's early exit from Copa America.

