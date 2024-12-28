Left Menu

Checkmate in Jeans: Magnus Carlsen's Championship Departure

Chess champion Magnus Carlsen exited the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships after FIDE barred him for wearing jeans, violating the dress code. Carlsen, who held the world title from 2013 to 2023, refused to change attire, citing it as a matter of principle.

Magnus Carlsen, the celebrated chess world champion, made a dramatic exit from the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in New York. This came after FIDE, the event's governing body, barred him from a round due to a dress code violation involving jeans.

Despite being issued a $200 fine and given the opportunity to change, Carlsen chose not to comply. The Norwegian grandmaster explained that he attended a lunch meeting prior to the game and did not have time to change his jeans, even though he swapped his shirt and shoes.

Carlsen, aged 34, expressed his disinterest in appealing the decision, viewing it as a principle issue. He stated he plans to head to a warmer location, signaling this incident might mark a shift in his career priorities.

