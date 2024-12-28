Left Menu

Triumph Over Adversity: Cyprien Sarrazin's Recovery Journey

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin underwent successful surgery to address a brain bleed after a training accident in Bormio, Italy. Following the operation, Sarrazin is stable and under observation. The 30-year-old has been a formidable force in the World Cup, notably winning multiple races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:51 IST
French skier Cyprien Sarrazin successfully underwent surgery to drain a bleed in his brain following a fall during World Cup downhill training in Bormio, Italy. The French Ski Federation confirmed the news on Saturday.

Sarrazin, who claimed victory at the same venue last year, faced a dramatic accident during his second practice run on Friday. He lost control, crashing and sliding extensively, prompting a helicopter evacuation to the hospital. "Cyprien underwent a procedure to decompress an intra-cranial hematoma, and it went well," stated the FFS.

Post-surgery, the 30-year-old remains awake and conscious, as confirmed by the French Alpine skiing team's doctor, Stephane Bulle. Sarrazin is stable, but will remain under medical observation for an unspecified duration. His past achievements include three World Cup downhill wins and a Super-G race victory, placing fifth overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

