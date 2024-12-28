Cricket Controversy: Kohli Faces Australian Critics Amidst Test Drama

In a fiery exchange during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former cricketers Atul Wassan and Madan Lal have denounced the Australian media for branding Indian captain Virat Kohli as a 'clown.' This label was plastered across the back page of The West Australian newspaper and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

The tension began when young Australian opener Sam Konstas showcased his fearlessness, choosing to face India's formidable bowling attack with unconventional shots. Kohli, known for his aggressive on-field demeanor, attempted to unsettle Konstas with close-contact tactics. However, the strategy went awry as Konstas capitalized on the opportunity, striking bowler Jasprit Bumrah for significant runs.

For Kohli, this aggressive ploy resulted in not just a pinching loss of runs but also repercussions sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) that included a fine and a demerit point. Despite the controversy, India made a robust comeback with sterling performances from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, closing Day 3 with a fighting score.

(With inputs from agencies.)