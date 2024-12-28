Left Menu

Cricket Controversy: Kohli Faces Australian Critics Amidst Test Drama

Former cricketers Atul Wassan and Madan Lal criticize Australian media for calling Virat Kohli a 'clown' during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The controversial moment arose after Kohli's aggression towards young Australian opener Sam Konstas, leading to Kohli being fined by the ICC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 23:45 IST
Cricket Controversy: Kohli Faces Australian Critics Amidst Test Drama
Virat Kohli (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former cricketers Atul Wassan and Madan Lal have denounced the Australian media for branding Indian captain Virat Kohli as a 'clown.' This label was plastered across the back page of The West Australian newspaper and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

The tension began when young Australian opener Sam Konstas showcased his fearlessness, choosing to face India's formidable bowling attack with unconventional shots. Kohli, known for his aggressive on-field demeanor, attempted to unsettle Konstas with close-contact tactics. However, the strategy went awry as Konstas capitalized on the opportunity, striking bowler Jasprit Bumrah for significant runs.

For Kohli, this aggressive ploy resulted in not just a pinching loss of runs but also repercussions sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) that included a fine and a demerit point. Despite the controversy, India made a robust comeback with sterling performances from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, closing Day 3 with a fighting score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

 India
2
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
3
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
4
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024