Bumrah's Fiery Spell Revives India's Hopes in Thrilling Fourth Test

In a dramatic twist of events, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah decimated Australia's middle-order, sparking hopes of a comeback in the fourth Test. His blistering three-wicket haul overpowered the Australians, who lost four wickets for a mere 11 runs.

Despite a commanding start, Australia faltered after opener Marnus Labuschagne's lucky escape when Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a catch at gully. Bumrah, however, found his groove, removing key players like Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh in rapid succession.

With Australia reeling at 135 for six at tea, Bumrah's impressive spell reflected on India's resilience, offering a glimmer of hope in what seemed like a daunting chase. The five-Test series remains evenly poised at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)