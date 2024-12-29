Left Menu

Bumrah's Fiery Spell Revives India's Hopes in Thrilling Fourth Test

Jasprit Bumrah's dynamic bowling turned the tide for India in the fourth Test against Australia. His three-wicket burst destabilized Australia's middle order, resulting in four wickets lost for just 11 runs. Despite Australia's initial strong position, Bumrah's onslaught offered India a chance at an improbable victory.

Updated: 29-12-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 10:02 IST
Bumrah

In a dramatic twist of events, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah decimated Australia's middle-order, sparking hopes of a comeback in the fourth Test. His blistering three-wicket haul overpowered the Australians, who lost four wickets for a mere 11 runs.

Despite a commanding start, Australia faltered after opener Marnus Labuschagne's lucky escape when Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a catch at gully. Bumrah, however, found his groove, removing key players like Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh in rapid succession.

With Australia reeling at 135 for six at tea, Bumrah's impressive spell reflected on India's resilience, offering a glimmer of hope in what seemed like a daunting chase. The five-Test series remains evenly poised at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

