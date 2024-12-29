Left Menu

Cricket Fever: Border-Gavaskar Trophy's Unprecedented Success

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy's expansion to five Tests has seen record crowds, surpassing headline series like the Ashes. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley praised the thrilling atmosphere, emphasizing strong India-Australia relations. Looking ahead, there's excitement about cricket's inclusion in future Olympics, showcasing its potential on a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 10:30 IST
Cricket Fever: Border-Gavaskar Trophy's Unprecedented Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an electrifying atmosphere unprecedented at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Indian batsman Nitish Kumar Reddy captivated a massive audience with his maiden century. Cricket Australia's outgoing CEO, Nick Hockley, called this moment validation of the decision to extend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to a five-match series.

The addition of a fifth Test to the series has led to remarkable attendance figures, setting new records beyond the mighty Ashes. The Melbourne Cricket Ground has already seen 255,462 spectators over just three days, with projections believed to exceed the 300,000 mark by series end. This reflects not just the popularity of the series but also robust ties between Indian and Australian cricket communities.

Hockley expressed excitement over ongoing talks to include cricket in future Olympic Games, particularly for Brisbane 2032, highlighting the potential for showcasing the sport on a global stage. As the matches progress, cricket fans can expect continuous engagement, with the next venue in Sydney nearly selling out early.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024