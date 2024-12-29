Cricket Fever: Border-Gavaskar Trophy's Unprecedented Success

In an electrifying atmosphere unprecedented at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Indian batsman Nitish Kumar Reddy captivated a massive audience with his maiden century. Cricket Australia's outgoing CEO, Nick Hockley, called this moment validation of the decision to extend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to a five-match series.

The addition of a fifth Test to the series has led to remarkable attendance figures, setting new records beyond the mighty Ashes. The Melbourne Cricket Ground has already seen 255,462 spectators over just three days, with projections believed to exceed the 300,000 mark by series end. This reflects not just the popularity of the series but also robust ties between Indian and Australian cricket communities.

Hockley expressed excitement over ongoing talks to include cricket in future Olympic Games, particularly for Brisbane 2032, highlighting the potential for showcasing the sport on a global stage. As the matches progress, cricket fans can expect continuous engagement, with the next venue in Sydney nearly selling out early.

(With inputs from agencies.)