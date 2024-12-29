Sports Spotlight: Contract Extensions, Stellar Performances, and Unexpected Twists

UConn secured coach Jim Mora until December 2028 with a fresh contract extension worth $10.01 million. Meanwhile, Western Kentucky also extended coach Tyson Helton's contract, celebrating his consistent performance.

NBA action heated up with Jalen Brunson delivering a whopping 55 points, leading the Knicks to their seventh consecutive win over the Washington Wizards. However, not all was smooth, as suspensions rocked the league: Naji Marshall, Jusuf Nurkic, and P.J. Washington were penalized after a Friday night altercation.

In other news, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic became a victim of a home burglary, joining a list of athletes affected by break-ins. On the field, the Bengals secured an overtime victory against the Broncos, aided by Joe Burrow, despite losing Chase Brown to injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)