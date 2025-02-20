NBA Forward Bobby Portis Jr. Suspended for Tramadol Use

The NBA handed Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. a 25-game suspension on Thursday after he tested positive for the banned substance Tramadol. This pain medication, not approved for league use, was mistakenly taken by Portis Jr., who believed it to be Toradol.

Mark Bartelstein, CEO of Priority Sports & Entertainment, explained that an assistant with a valid prescription for Tramadol accidentally gave it to Portis, thinking it was Toradol, a commonly used medication in the NBA. Portis has expressed remorse and accepted responsibility.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst affirmed the team's support for Portis Jr., noting his importance to the team and the Milwaukee community, while expressing hope for his swift return.

