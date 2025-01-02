Left Menu

Beau Webster Steps In: Australia's Crucial Test Lineup Shift

Beau Webster will replace Mitchell Marsh in Australia's squad for the fifth Test against India. Marsh, out of form with only 73 runs in four Tests, will be replaced by Webster, an all-rounder who's impressed with his performance in domestic cricket. Mitchell Starc is fit to play.

Updated: 02-01-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:25 IST
Australia has opted for Beau Webster to replace the out-of-form Mitchell Marsh in the decisive fifth Test against India, team captain Pat Cummins announced. Marsh, 33, struggled throughout the series, scoring just 73 runs in seven innings and claiming three wickets over 33 overs.

Cummins noted, 'Mitch knows he hasn't scored enough runs, so it’s time for a change.' Webster, 31, known for his performances in the Sheffield Shield, brings a dual threat with both bat and ball, having scored 5247 runs and taken 148 wickets in first-class cricket.

Meanwhile, Australian fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Mitchell Starc has been declared fit following scans, ensuring his participation in the crucial match. A victory or draw would reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and secure Australia's spot in the World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

