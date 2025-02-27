Left Menu

Mitchell Starc Skips Champions Trophy: Ankle Pain and Personal Views

Mitchell Starc withdrew from Australia's Champions Trophy squad citing a sore ankle and personal views. The decision comes as he prepares for upcoming test matches, including the World Test Championship final against South Africa. Starc did not elaborate on the personal views influencing his decision.

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the Champions Trophy squad, citing issues related to a sore ankle and personal views.

The 35-year-old fast bowler explained his withdrawal on the "Willow Talk" podcast, noting his physical challenges during the recent test series win against Sri Lanka. Despite the pain, Starc indicated that personal factors also contributed to his decision.

Starc emphasized the importance of the upcoming test final against South Africa and an ensuing tour of the West Indies. Meanwhile, the ICC's decision to host the Champions Trophy predominantly in Pakistan amidst political turmoil, and to permit India exclusive games in Dubai, has faced criticism.

