Mitchell Starc Withdraws from ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Focus on Test Championship

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has opted out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, prioritizing preparations for the World Test Championship final against South Africa in June. Originally included in Australia's preliminary squad, his withdrawal was attributed to personal reasons, now further clarified as a strategic decision amid a rigorous cricket schedule.

Starc, speaking on the Willow Talk podcast, cited lingering ankle pain and the importance of upcoming fixtures, including a Test final and a tour of the West Indies, as key factors in his decision. "The main focus is the Test final; ensuring my body is right to compete in the months ahead is crucial," Starc emphasized.

Australia's current squad, featuring stellar performances from other pacers, has not felt Starc's absence deeply. Victories against rivals have set the stage for a crucial match against Afghanistan, necessary to advance further in the tournament. Starc's strategic rest aims to ensure peak performance for decisive Test matches looming on the cricket calendar.

