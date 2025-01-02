Djokovic's Thrilling Quest for 100th ATP Tour Title
Novak Djokovic's pursuit of his 100th ATP Tour title gained strong momentum in Brisbane, as he decisively defeated Gael Monfils. Djokovic aims to join tennis legends Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors in achieving this milestone. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur progressed in the women's event with notable performances.
Novak Djokovic's quest to secure his 100th ATP Tour title surged ahead as the Serbian tennis luminary defeated veteran Gael Monfils at the Brisbane International.
In a commanding display, Djokovic won 6-3 6-3, bolstering his formidable record against Monfils to 20-0. Reflecting on their long-standing rivalry, Djokovic noted their shared history on the junior circuit and mutual respect.
Elsewhere in Brisbane, Aryna Sabalenka continued her impressive form, while Ons Jabeur overcame injury struggles to make a strong comeback. The women's event witnessed several intense matches, highlighting fierce competition on the tour.
