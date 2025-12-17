Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero: The End of a Grand Slam Partnership

Carlos Alcaraz, the current top-ranked tennis player, has announced the end of his successful seven-year collaboration with his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. The duo has parted ways following a fruitful partnership that led Alcaraz to the zenith of men's tennis.

Alcaraz took to social media to confirm the decision, expressing gratitude for Ferrero's guidance from his formative years in tennis. Under Ferrero's tutelage since age 15, Alcaraz clinched six Grand Slams, including two French Open titles, two Wimbledon victories, and two US Open championships.

During their partnership, Alcaraz achieved the feat of becoming the youngest player to reach No. 1 in the ATP rankings after his 2022 U.S. Open win. While the young Spaniard has not disclosed plans for a new coaching arrangement, Ferrero reflected on their journey with optimism, commending their shared efforts and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)