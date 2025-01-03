Kalinga Lancers Aim for Offensive Triumph Against Tamil Nadu Dragons

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers are set to continue their aggressive and creative play style as they prepare to face the Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hockey India League. Their match will take place at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday.

In their opening game against UP Rudras, Spanish forward Enrique Gonzalez scored early, giving the Lancers an advantage they maintained until the 45th minute, before their momentum waned in the thrilling encounter. Despite trailing, head coach Valentin Altenburg praised the team's performance.

Altenburg explained the tactical decision to substitute goalkeeper Krishan Pathak for an extra field player in hopes of seizing an equalizer. He highlighted the team's potential to generate opportunities and adapt quickly in high-pressure situations, indicating similar strategies could be employed in upcoming matches if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)