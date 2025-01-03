Vantika's Chess Triumph: Aiming for Global Heights

India's emerging chess talent, Vantika Agrawal, has hailed receiving the Arjuna Award as a career-defining milestone and vows to break into the global top 10 women's rankings, eyeing the prestigious Grandmaster title. 'I am deeply honoured,' she remarked, reflecting on her journey, the guidance of her coaches, and the unwavering support of her family.

Vantika's remarkable performance during the Chess Olympiad has significantly boosted her standings, moving her up 12 places in the world rankings and earning 13 ELO points. Her extraordinary achievements are driving her ambition to take Indian chess to unprecedented levels.

Meanwhile, Indian squash player Abhay Singh shared his surprise upon learning about his Arjuna Award via a message amidst a training stint in England. Anticipating the emotions to sink in later, Singh cherishes the achievement, grateful for his team's and family's sacrifices. Preparing for upcoming competitions in the USA, he continues to hone his skills, learning valuable life lessons along the way.

(With inputs from agencies.)