PGA Tour Eyes New Format to Crown FedEx Cup Champion

The PGA Tour is considering changes to the Tour Championship format to better suit fans, broadcasters, and sponsors. Discussions focus on rewarding top performances while maintaining fan engagement. Potential formats include bracket seeds and stroke play with medal matches. Proposed changes await board approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapalua | Updated: 04-01-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 08:43 IST
The PGA Tour is exploring potential changes to the format of its Tour Championship, aiming to better satisfy fans, broadcasters, and corporate partners interested in crowning the FedEx Cup champion. This development comes as part of ongoing discussions, primarily confidential, among PGA Tour officials who are considering multiple concepts.

One of the proposed changes involves the introduction of a bracket system but not strictly match play, which is traditionally seen as the purest form of golf competition. Proposals under consideration include stroke play to narrow the field and an innovative approach ensuring sustained competition over 18 holes with discussions still ongoing.

A decision remains pending, with any modifications requiring approval from the PGA Tour board. The organization is currently undertaking significant transformations, including the retention of full cards by only the top 100 players and a search for a new CEO for PGA Tour Enterprises, alongside negotiations with LIV Golf's Saudi backers.

