Rickelton's Historic Innings Lights Up Newlands Test

Ryan Rickelton scored 259, the joint seventh-highest score by a South African in Test cricket, propelling his team to 566/7 against Pakistan at Newlands. Rickelton's innings, supported by Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne, put South Africa in control of the final Test match, leading towards a series win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:01 IST
Makeshift opener Ryan Rickelton showcased a stunning performance by posting the joint seventh-highest Test score by a South African, achieving 259 runs. His significant contribution helped propel his team to a commanding 566 for seven at tea on the second day of the Newlands Test against Pakistan.

Rickelton, stepping up due to Tony de Zorzi's injury, shared vital partnerships with captain Temba Bavuma, who scored 106, and Kyle Verreynne, who added 100 runs. Despite the sweltering conditions in Cape Town, the South African batsmen dominated, leaving the team in a strong position to potentially secure a 2-0 series win.

The innings also saw Marco Jansen finish unbeaten on 57. Pakistan's bowling was hindered as they lost in-form opener Saim Ayub to an ankle injury, making their task even tougher in the field. South Africa aims to maintain their momentum towards the World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

