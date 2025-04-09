Pakistan's Strategic Trade Talks with the US: Navigating New Tariffs
Pakistan will send a top-level delegation to the US to discuss trade promotion and resolve new tariff issues. This decision follows the US imposition of a hefty 29% duty on Pakistani goods. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to strengthen longstanding trade relations.
Pakistan announced plans to dispatch a high-powered delegation to the United States, aiming to engage in discussions on trade enhancement and recent tariff challenges, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office revealed on Wednesday.
During a pivotal review meeting on boosting exports and addressing US-imposed import tariffs, Prime Minister Sharif ordered that influential business figures and exporters participate in the delegation, as reported by state-run Radio Pakistan based on an official statement.
Tasked with formulating a mutually advantageous strategy in light of the new US tariffs, the delegation seeks to navigate longstanding trade relations amid evolving economic tensions, with Pakistani exports to face a substantial 39% tariff following negotiations.
