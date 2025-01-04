Jugraj's Double Strike Propels Bengal Tigers to Victory

Jugraj Singh played a pivotal role as Bengal Tigers triumphed over Delhi SG Pipers with a 4-1 scoreline in the Hockey India League, securing the top spot on the points table on Saturday. The tournament's second match saw Team Gonasika seizing their first victory by overcoming Hyderabad Toofans 3-1, advancing to the third position in the standings.

Jugraj's twin conversions from penalty corners in the 17th and 38th minutes were instrumental in Bengal Tigers' relentless performance, complemented by field goals from Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek. Delhi's Gareth Furlong netted the only goal for Delhi in the 53rd minute from a penalty corner.

Despite Delhi SG Pipers' initial circle penetrations, they struggled to find the target. Bengal Tigers, having secured an early lead, maintained their dominance throughout the match, showcasing a formidable defense and capitalizing on penalty corners to ensure a decisive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)