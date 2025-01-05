Left Menu

Barcelona Dominates Barbastro in Copa Del Rey Opener

Barcelona began their Copa del Rey journey with a decisive 4-0 victory against Barbastro. Key contributions came from Robert Lewandowski, who scored twice, and Eric Garcia, who opened the scoring. The match marked coach Hansi Flick's 100th managerial victory and Wojciech Szczesny's debut with the club.

Updated: 05-01-2025 02:30 IST
Barcelona launched their Copa del Rey campaign with an emphatic 4-0 victory at Barbastro, a fourth-tier team. Robert Lewandowski shone with two goals, one on each side of half-time, while Eric Garcia and Pablo Torre also found the net in a commanding display.

Starting strong, Garcia's header put Barcelona ahead in the 21st minute, swiftly followed by Lewandowski's close-range strike. The Polish striker scored just two minutes into the second half with a calm finish, while Torre sealed the win after a mistake from Barbastro's goalkeeper.

The match also celebrated Barcelona coach Hansi Flick's 100th managerial victory, and Wojciech Szczesny's debut in goal after joining as an emergency signing. As LaLiga's top scorer, Lewandowski bolstered his tally to 16 goals, with a poised Barcelona maintaining their possession dominance against a persevering Barbastro.

