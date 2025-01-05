Friends Off the Pitch: Coaches Conceicao and Inzaghi Prepare for Italian Super Cup Battle

As AC Milan's manager Sergio Conceicao and Inter Milan's coach Simone Inzaghi prepare for Monday's Italian Super Cup final in Riyadh, the former Lazio teammates ensure their club rivalry won't strain their enduring friendship. Conceicao recently led his team to a triumphant 2-1 semi-final victory against Juventus, marking his second match in charge.

Both Inzaghi and Conceicao were notable players at Lazio during the early 2000s, sharing experiences that solidified a lasting bond. Although they confronted each other during the Champions League last 16 match in the 2022-23 season, which led to heated moments, Conceicao made it clear that any tensions were merely game-related.

While acknowledging the competitive nature of their Italian Super Cup clash, both respect their past camaraderie. Conceicao remarked on their brotherhood, despite the intensity of sports competition, while Inzaghi reflected on the impact of their mentor, former Lazio coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, in shaping their managerial careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)