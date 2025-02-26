Inter Milan's Dazzling Triumph over Lazio Secures Coppa Italia Semis

Inter Milan clinched a solid 2-0 win against Lazio on Tuesday, propelling them into the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

Leading the charge was Marko Arnautovic, whose dazzling goal stands as a top contender for goal of the season. Arnautovic's strike came six minutes before halftime, an impeccable volley hit from outside the box after a corner clearance.

Hakan Calhanoglu secured the victory with a penalty, sending Lazio's keeper the wrong way. Inter looks ahead to a semi-final clash with AC Milan. Juventus and Empoli are set for a crucial match-up, seeking to join Bologna in the semis.

