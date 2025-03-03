Tragic Tale of Friendship: The Shocking Murder of Himani Narwal

In a chilling case that has shocked many, Haryana Police have apprehended Sachin, a suspect from Jhajjar, for the alleged murder of Himani Narwal, a Congress worker from Rohtak. The 24-year-old was reportedly strangled with a mobile phone charger after a dispute, and her body was later found in a suitcase.

The case soon grabbed headlines as authorities quickly mobilized teams to unravel the incident. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) identified the friendship between Sachin and Himani, who often connected through social media and visited each other's homes. However, a financial argument seems to have escalated into violence.

While Sachin has been remanded into police custody, Himani's family remains devastated. They demand strict punishment for the crime, with her party colleagues and leaders echoing similar sentiments. The tragic story has underscored the need for swift justice and has drawn attention to Himani's promising political journey.

