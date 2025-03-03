Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Friendship: The Shocking Murder of Himani Narwal

Haryana Police arrested Sachin for allegedly murdering Congress worker Himani Narwal by strangling her with a mobile charger. After the crime, he hid the body in a suitcase, leading to an intensive investigation. Himani's political colleagues and family demand justice, with calls for severe punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:33 IST
Tragic Tale of Friendship: The Shocking Murder of Himani Narwal
Himani Narwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case that has shocked many, Haryana Police have apprehended Sachin, a suspect from Jhajjar, for the alleged murder of Himani Narwal, a Congress worker from Rohtak. The 24-year-old was reportedly strangled with a mobile phone charger after a dispute, and her body was later found in a suitcase.

The case soon grabbed headlines as authorities quickly mobilized teams to unravel the incident. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) identified the friendship between Sachin and Himani, who often connected through social media and visited each other's homes. However, a financial argument seems to have escalated into violence.

While Sachin has been remanded into police custody, Himani's family remains devastated. They demand strict punishment for the crime, with her party colleagues and leaders echoing similar sentiments. The tragic story has underscored the need for swift justice and has drawn attention to Himani's promising political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025