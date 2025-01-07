Left Menu

Iga Swiatek's Comeback: The 2025 Australian Open Test

Iga Swiatek faces a pivotal moment in her tennis career at the 2025 Australian Open after slipping to world number two and serving a month-long doping ban. Her new coaching partnership with Wim Fissette will be tested, and she aims to reclaim dominance in women's tennis.

Polish tennis sensation Iga Swiatek is aiming for a career-defining comeback at the 2025 Australian Open. After a dip to world number two and a recent doping ban, all eyes will be on her performance in Melbourne.

Swiatek, 23, acknowledged the impact of her recent losses, specifically to Coco Gauff, and the challenge posed by current champion Aryna Sabalenka, who she trails by over 1,500 points in the WTA rankings. Adding to her challenges, she's working to form a strong partnership with her new coach, Belgian Wim Fissette.

The 2025 Australian Open will not only test Swiatek's athletic prowess but also her personal growth, as she seeks to balance her life beyond tennis. With a recent win over Elena Rybakina, Swiatek is optimistic about her capacity to push beyond previous limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

