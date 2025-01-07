Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's Strategic Coaching Alliance with Jan Zelezny

Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower, will selectively train with legendary coach Jan Zelezny, focusing on specialized segments like biomechanics. AFI's outgoing president Adille Sumariwalla emphasized the evolving coaching strategy. AFI also aims to tackle doping and refine athletics performance at national and international levels.

Neeraj Chopra's Strategic Coaching Alliance with Jan Zelezny
In a pivotal coaching strategy shift, India's preeminent javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will selectively seek guidance from the esteemed coach Jan Zelezny. Announced by outgoing Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla, Chopra will not train with Zelezny year-round but will benefit from his expertise when necessary.

Jan Zelezny, a Czech javelin legend renowned for his Olympic triumphs and world record, began his association with Chopra in late 2024. Though not constant, Zelezny's specialized guidance will complement Chopra's extensive training landscape, supervised earlier by biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz.

Adille Sumariwalla, reflecting on his tenure, stressed a continued focus on reducing doping in Indian athletics. The AFI is implementing educational and strategic measures to address this pressing issue, ensuring athletes are prepared for upcoming formidable international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

